EDF's Power Output Dips Amid Workers' Strike
France's EDF saw a 2.6-gigawatt reduction in electricity production due to workers' industrial action focusing on pensions and wages. The strike reduced nuclear production by 2.1 GW, affecting three reactors, while hydropower fell by 510 MW. France relies heavily on its 57 GW nuclear capacity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:25 IST
- Country:
- France
French utility giant EDF experienced a drop in electricity production by 2.6 gigawatts early Wednesday as workers staged an industrial action. The protest, focused on pensions and wages, impacted the power and gas sector significantly.
The industrial action led to a reduction in nuclear energy output by 2.1 gigawatts, with three reactors directly affected, according to data from the company. Additionally, hydropower production saw a decrease of 510 megawatts.
EDF's nuclear capacity, pivotal to France's energy sector, stands at 57 gigawatts, contributing approximately 70% of the nation's electricity supply annually.
(With inputs from agencies.)
