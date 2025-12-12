Russia Freezes Google France Assets Amid Legal Tensions
The Russian-appointed administrator for Google's defunct Russian business has secured a temporary freeze on 110 million euros of Google France's assets. This action, based on Russian tribunal rulings, reflects escalating tensions and legal strategies targeting Western companies. Google plans to challenge the freeze, which could lead to asset seizures.
In an unprecedented legal move, a Russian-appointed administrator has managed to secure a temporary freeze on assets worth 110 million euros belonging to Google's French operations. This is part of an increasing strategy by Russian authorities to leverage legal channels against Western enterprises amid growing geopolitical tensions.
The frozen assets are linked to Google's parent company, Alphabet, with the court-appointed administrator operating through Moscow's arbitration courts. This legal action reflects escalating tensions, especially with Russia's central bank also pursuing legal avenues against Euroclear in Brussels, which holds numerous frozen Russian assets.
Amid multiple fines and legal challenges faced by Google in Russia, the tech giant is prepared to contest the freeze. The French judicial process will determine the fate of Google's assets, potentially paving the way for their seizure to satisfy Russian arbitration rulings should the enforcement authorization be approved.
