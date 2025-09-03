India Poised to Export Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Says Aviation Minister

India is positioning itself as a key player in the global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market, with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasizing the nation's capability to export this eco-friendly alternative. India's rich biomass and surplus agricultural residue provide ample feedstock for SAF production.

The government, in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organization and the European Union, has conducted a feasibility study assessing India's potential to produce and utilize SAF. The study outlines necessary infrastructure, policy readiness, and socio-economic conditions to cultivate a thriving SAF industry domestically.

With the aviation sector's rapid growth, Naidu highlighted SAF as an essential tool for decarbonization, capable of cutting CO₂ emissions by up to 80%. Initiatives like Indian Oil Corporation's attainment of ISCC CORSIA certification, align with India's ambition to blend SAF with aviation turbine fuel, enhancing self-sufficiency and reducing dependence on crude imports. A Memorandum of Understanding between Air India and Indian Oil Corporation further underscores national efforts to elevate SAF utilization.