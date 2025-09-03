Angela Rayner Addresses Tax Oversight on Property Purchase

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner revealed on Wednesday that she underpaid taxes on a property acquisition in southern England. She has decided to refer herself to the ministerial standards watchdog following the oversight.

Rayner, who also serves as Britain's housing minister, faced scrutiny over her purchase of a flat in Hove, near the Brighton seaside resort. The controversy centered around whether she deliberately avoided paying the appropriate tax rate.

Speaking with Sky News, Rayner disclosed she had contemplated resigning due to the issue. She has contacted HMRC to rectify the additional property tax owed. Rayner expressed regret, citing reliance on flawed advice at the time of purchase.

(With inputs from agencies.)