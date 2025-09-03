Rainfall Paralyzes Iconic Kalka-Shimla Toy Train, Tourism Takes a Hit

The historic Kalka-Shimla toy train remains at a standstill for the third consecutive day, hit hard by relentless rainfall that has triggered landslides and blocked tracks across Himachal Pradesh.

Local tourism and taxi operators are feeling the strain as the iconic train service, a significant draw during monsoon season, remains on hold. The Northern Railway has announced a suspension until September 5 while crews work on the affected tracks, notably at Datiyar in Solan district where portions have been washed away.

Taxi Union President Luckey expressed concern over the suspension's impact on drivers, many of whom rely on tourist influx facilitated by the train. 'The rain has caused a lot of trouble. Roads are blocked almost everywhere,' he noted. The uncertainty of when services will resume adds to the local economic woes as heavy rain continues to batter the region.