Left Menu

Axis Bank's Sparsh Week 2025: Raising the Bar in Customer Experience

Axis Bank launches Sparsh Week 2025, uniting over 100,000 employees to enhance customer experiences and emphasize service quality. The event will include leadership interactions, special offers, and customer engagement activities across India, further solidifying Axis Bank's role as a trusted financial partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:57 IST
Axis Bank's Sparsh Week 2025: Raising the Bar in Customer Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Axis Bank has inaugurated Sparsh Week 2025, a pivotal event connecting more than 1 lakh employees from its vast network. Scheduled from September 1st to 5th, this initiative aims to bolster customer relationships and drive exceptional service quality through a range of engaging activities.

With the theme 'Raise the Bar,' Sparsh Week 2025 will witness direct interactions between senior leadership, including MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, and customers across 40 cities. The leaders will mentor frontline teams, emphasizing Axis Bank's commitment to customer-centric values.

The event will feature exclusive offers and thematic engagements, including financial awareness sessions for women, tech workshops for senior citizens, and networking for startups, underscoring the Bank's dedication to its diverse clientele and commitment to enhancing customer experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

 India
2
Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

 India
3
Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

 Global
4
Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025