Axis Bank's Sparsh Week 2025: Raising the Bar in Customer Experience

Axis Bank has inaugurated Sparsh Week 2025, a pivotal event connecting more than 1 lakh employees from its vast network. Scheduled from September 1st to 5th, this initiative aims to bolster customer relationships and drive exceptional service quality through a range of engaging activities.

With the theme 'Raise the Bar,' Sparsh Week 2025 will witness direct interactions between senior leadership, including MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, and customers across 40 cities. The leaders will mentor frontline teams, emphasizing Axis Bank's commitment to customer-centric values.

The event will feature exclusive offers and thematic engagements, including financial awareness sessions for women, tech workshops for senior citizens, and networking for startups, underscoring the Bank's dedication to its diverse clientele and commitment to enhancing customer experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)