Injeti Srinivas Joins NSE Board: A Strategic Move in Financial Leadership
Injeti Srinivas, former head of IFSCA, was appointed as a Public Interest Director on the NSE board, a move hinting at his potential candidacy for the NSE chairman role. With a robust background in financial regulation and corporate affairs, Srinivas joins a distinguished panel of directors.
In a notable appointment, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has added former IFSCA chairman Injeti Srinivas to its board as a Public Interest Director. Srinivas, a seasoned IAS officer from the 1983 batch, has extensive experience in corporate and financial regulation.
Industry insiders suggest Srinivas is being considered for the NSE chairman position, pending approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). His addition to the board marks a strategic shift in leadership at a crucial time.
Srinivas joins distinguished figures such as Abhilasha Kumari, Mamata Biswal, and others on the board, enhancing the NSE's governance with a wealth of expertise across law, corporate affairs, and international cooperation.
