Controversy Over Portugal's Lithium Mine: U.N. Criticizes Treaty Breach

A United Nations committee has accused Portugal of violating an international treaty by obstructing public access to crucial details regarding Europe's largest lithium mining project during its environmental licensing process.

In a decision made earlier this year, Portugal's environmental agency APA approved London-listed Savannah Resources' plans to develop the mine in the Barroso region, contingent on certain conditions. This area, renowned as a World Heritage site for agriculture, has sparked opposition from both local residents and environmentalists. Critics argue the U.N. Aarhus Convention Compliance Committee's findings bolster their call to revoke the mining license.

The APA maintains its adherence to administrative procedures, asserting that all necessary information was provided. However, the U.N. committee stated that Portugal failed to uphold citizens' rights to environmental information and participation, as outlined in the 2001 convention ratified by Portugal in 2003. Savannah Resources, eyeing a significant lithium deposit for Europe's electric vehicle market, has remained silent on the matter.