Tragedy Strikes Nagpur Factory: One Dead, 17 Injured in Deadly Explosion

In a devastating incident at the Solar Explosives Company near Bazargaon in Nagpur, a massive explosion claimed the life of one worker and left 17 others injured on Thursday. Officials confirmed that while most workers were evacuated in time, Mayur Ganvir was unable to escape the deadly blast that rocked the CB-1 plant.

Witnesses reported smoke emanating from the unit before the explosion, prompting senior staff to initiate a rapid evacuation. Despite their efforts, the explosion's sheer force tore the building apart, scattering debris across several meters and injuring numerous employees. Emergency services, including police and fire brigades, swiftly responded to the scene, ensuring no further explosions occurred before starting their rescue mission.

Authorities conducted a cooling operation and extricated those trapped under rubble, while the injured received urgent medical aid at various hospitals. Dr. Nripal Dhande from Dhande Hospital stated that numerous injured were treated, with some requiring critical care in the ICU. Security measures have intensified around the factory as investigations continue.

