Chouhan's Mission: Addressing Punjab's Flood Crisis

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to embark on a crucial visit to Punjab's flood-stricken districts this Thursday. His visit aims to evaluate the damage first-hand and coordinate with state officials to bolster relief efforts. Chouhan will confer with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian upon arrival at Amritsar Airport before heading to the impacted regions.

The Union Minister plans to tour the flood-afflicted districts of Amritsar, Kapurthala, and Gurdaspur, following which he will engage in discussions with officials in Amritsar late in the evening. Addressing the press, Chouhan emphasized, "I will personally visit the flooded areas in Punjab. Our central government, alongside state efforts, remains vigilant and proactive in assisting those affected."

Chouhan outlined the considerable damage sustained by the state, highlighting the submerged crops in over 1.5 lakh hectares as a significant concern for the farming community. Amid these challenges, the central government, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has vowed support. This commitment comes as heavy rains hit parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, prompting severe weather warnings from the Meteorological Department for the days ahead.

