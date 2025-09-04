'Mumbai Chalta Hai MGL Par!' Celebrates Mahanagar Gas Ltd's Pivotal Role in City's Energy Sector

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL), a prominent natural gas supplier in India, has introduced its inaugural brand campaign titled 'Mumbai Chalta Hai MGL Par!' The initiative highlights MGL's critical role in the daily lives of Mumbai's residents through compelling statistics demonstrating its significant reach and influence.

For over 30 years, MGL has been central to Mumbai's energy network, directly supplying more than 28 lakh homes with Piped Natural Gas and fueling over 11 lakh vehicles with Compressed Natural Gas, alongside serving industrial and commercial sectors. The campaign not only asserts MGL's utility but also reinforces its emotional connection with the city.

The multimedia campaign, developed by MX Advertising, employs numbers and real-life narratives to effectively convey MGL's impact. It marks a transition from utility provider to a vital enabler of Mumbai's bustling spirit, highlighting its indispensable partnership with the metropolis.