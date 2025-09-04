GST Reforms Propel India's Apparel Sector Towards New Growth Avenues
The Apparel Export Promotion Council lauds the GST Council's reform measures, expected to boost GDP and support Indian exporters. Key changes include speedy export refunds and rationalized GST rates. These reforms align with the 'Make in India' vision, empowering the textile industry and improving citizens' living standards.
In a move poised to boost the nation's apparel sector, the Apparel Export Promotion Council, alongside the Tirupur Knitwear Garment Industry, has warmly welcomed the latest reform measures from the GST Council.
The changes, highlighted by expedited export refunds and adjustments to GST slabs, are seen as critical to enhancing India's GDP and showcasing the industry's solidarity with national reform agendas.
Praising key governmental figures, industry voices expressed deep gratitude, noting that these reforms complement the national 'Make in India' vision and promise significant benefits for the broader textile sector.
