Left Menu

Bhupender Gupta Takes Helm as NHPC CMD

Bhupender Gupta has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Ltd. Previously serving as Director (Technical) at THDCIL and also handling SJVN's CMD responsibilities, Gupta's new role was officially announced on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:56 IST
Bhupender Gupta Takes Helm as NHPC CMD
  • Country:
  • India

Bhupender Gupta has been officially designated as the Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Ltd, a significant move announced on Thursday.

Gupta, who previously held the position of Director (Technical) at THDCIL, brings a wealth of experience to his new role, the NHPC statement highlighted.

He continues to maintain his additional duties as the Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, further showcasing his leadership capabilities in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025