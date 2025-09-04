Bhupender Gupta Takes Helm as NHPC CMD
Bhupender Gupta has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Ltd. Previously serving as Director (Technical) at THDCIL and also handling SJVN's CMD responsibilities, Gupta's new role was officially announced on Thursday.
Bhupender Gupta has been officially designated as the Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Ltd, a significant move announced on Thursday.
Gupta, who previously held the position of Director (Technical) at THDCIL, brings a wealth of experience to his new role, the NHPC statement highlighted.
He continues to maintain his additional duties as the Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, further showcasing his leadership capabilities in the sector.
