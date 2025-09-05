Kerala Basks in Thiruvonam Festivities: A Celebration of Heritage and Unity

Kerala is awash in celebration today as it marks Thiruvonam, the final day of the ten-day Onam festival. Across the state, people visit temples, gather with family, enjoy the traditional Onasadhya feast, and exchange gifts. Many wear traditional attire and present new clothes to family and friends. The State government has organized special markets to stabilize prices during the festive season, and Keralites from around the world have returned home to take part in the festivities.

The festival has garnered national attention, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending his greetings. He remarked on Onam's reflection of Kerala's rich heritage and traditions, wishing everyone renewed joy, health, and prosperity. Modi stated, 'This festival is a symbol of unity, hope, and cultural pride, strengthening societal harmony and our connection with nature.'

Onam, a ten-day harvest festival, marks the New Year for Kerala, known as 'Kolla Varsham.' Celebrations underscore values like equality and justice, deeply rooted in the folklore of King Mahabali, whose annual visit from the netherworld is at the heart of the festival. Festivities include vibrant dances and sumptuous feasts, making it a key celebration for both locals and returning global citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)