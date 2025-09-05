Left Menu

Ukraine deputy energy minister: Zelenskiy to discuss phase-out of Russian oil with Slovak PM

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-09-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 12:30 IST
Ukraine's deputy energy minister Roman Andarak said on Friday that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to discuss the phase-out of Russian oil with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during their meeting later today.

Ukraine has solutions to propose, Andarak added.

As he arrived at an informal meeting with EU ministers in Copenhagen, he also said that there is infrastructure to transport fuels from other directions than Russia.

