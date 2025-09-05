Left Menu

Adani Power gets shareholders' nod for 1:5 stock split

There will not be any change in the amount of authorised, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company on account of sub-divisionsplit of the equity shares, it had stated.Adani Power said it has fixed September 22 as the record date for the sub-division of equity shares.The notice showed that post-stock split, the number of equity shares will increase from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore.Adani Power was incorporated in 1996 and listed on the bourses in 2009.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 15:26 IST
Adani Power gets shareholders' nod for 1:5 stock split
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Power on Friday said it has received shareholders' approval for a stock split in the ratio of 1:5 through a postal ballot notice issued on August 1, 2025. The resolution has been considered as duly passed with the requisite majority, as mentioned in the postal ballot notice, a regulatory filing stated.

According to the notice, each equity share of Rs 10 will be sub-divided into five fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, ranking pari passu in all respects. The voting period began from 9 am on August 6 and ended at 5 pm on September 4.

The company explained that the board, at its meeting on August 1, 2025, approved and recommended the share split to facilitate greater participation from retail and small investors. There will not be any change in the amount of authorised, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company on account of sub-division/split of the equity shares, it had stated.

Adani Power said it has fixed September 22 as the record date for the sub-division of equity shares.

The notice showed that post-stock split, the number of equity shares will increase from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore.

Adani Power was incorporated in 1996 and listed on the bourses in 2009. It has grown significantly in terms of its business and performance over the years, resulting in a significant improvement in the market price of the company's securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Sudan's RSF committed crimes against humanity in al-Fashir, UN mission says

UPDATE 1-Sudan's RSF committed crimes against humanity in al-Fashir, UN miss...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Promoted London City smash transfer record with Geyoro signing

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Promoted London City smash transfer record with Geyoro signi...

 Global
3
Punjab: NDRF teams provide relief materials in flood-affected Fazilka, rescue 1500 villagers

Punjab: NDRF teams provide relief materials in flood-affected Fazilka, rescu...

 India
4
PWD minister refutes claims of Yamuna flooding in Civil Lines, cites rainwater logging

PWD minister refutes claims of Yamuna flooding in Civil Lines, cites rainwat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025