Assam BJP Launches 'Seva Pakhwada' to Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday

The Assam State BJP is gearing up to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday with a series of community-centric activities under the banner 'Seva Pakhwada', running from September 17 to October 2. This initiative will feature cleanliness drives, tree plantation, blood donation, health camps, sporting events, and painting contests.

Ahead of the activities, a day-long workshop was held on September 6 at the BJP State Headquarters in Guwahati. The event saw the participation of top leaders including BJP State President Dilip Saikia and National Joint Treasurer Naresh Bansal. Strategies for the effective execution of these initiatives were extensively discussed.

The planned activities include district and mandal-level workshops, starting from September 6, aimed at ensuring the smooth roll-out of programmes. Events like blood donation camps will occur nationwide starting September 17, while cleanliness drives and health camps will run through October 2, reflecting a multi-layered approach to community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)