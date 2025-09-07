Empowering Women: A Collaborative Mission in Cachar

An ambitious 10-day awareness campaign focusing on women's empowerment was launched in Cachar district, Assam. Jointly organized by the Department of Women and Child Development and district administration, the drive aims to ensure welfare initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries, according to an official statement released Saturday.

The initiative, operating under the 'Sankalp, Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW)' banner, began with a collaborative meeting at the district commissioner's office. The meeting gathered officials from various departments, social welfare officers, and grassroots coordinators to emphasize the importance of cross-departmental cooperation in advancing women's roles as active community participants.

The campaign, centralizing the Mission Shakti scheme—a key Central government initiative—will span all district blocks through interactive workshops, outreach, and awareness programs. It targets crucial areas such as maternal and child health, education for girls, and livelihood opportunities, aiming to create an interconnected support network rather than isolated interventions, the statement added.

