BHU Residents Triumph at UPOA's Prestigious Orthopaedic Quiz

In a formidable showcase of expertise, resident doctors from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Department of Orthopaedics emerged victorious at the prestigious PG quiz held during the Uttar Pradesh Orthopaedic Association's (UPOA) mid-term meeting.

Competing against 16 other teams from across the State, the team, comprising Dr. Dilip Kumar and Dr. Satyam Kumar, under the guidance of esteemed faculty members Dr. Amit Rastogi, Dr. Ajit Singh, and Dr. Sanjay Yadav, secured the top spot. This victory is a testament to the residents' dedication and the supportive mentorship environment at BHU.

Aside from the quiz triumph, Dr. Sanjay Yadav received a fellowship certificate from UPOA, acknowledging his significant contributions to the field. This achievement highlights BHU's orthopaedic program's commitment to nurturing future medical leaders and its status as a center of excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)