European Markets Lift Amid French Political Uncertainty
European shares saw a marginal rise on Monday amidst looming political shifts in France. French PM Francois Bayrou faces a no-confidence vote as France's economy struggles with debt. Oil prices and stocks rose, while Ryanair and ASML faced contrasting stock movements due to market ratings and acquisitions.
In an eventful week for Europe, regional shares gained slightly on Monday, driven by uncertainties in France's political arena. This comes as French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is poised to lose a no-confidence vote.
The continent's second-largest economy grapples with mounting debt as France prepares for several credit ratings reviews. The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.33% to 551 points at 0708 GMT, with France's CAC 40 index rising 0.4%.
Markets have started positively, yet French stocks lag the STOXX index due to rising bond yields. Lucrative oil and gas stocks rose by 1.2%, correlating with a 1.8% increase in crude oil prices. Globally, Ryanair shares dropped 2% after a Goldman Sachs downgrade, while shares of ASML increased by 0.7% in response to its acquisition news.
