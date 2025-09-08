Left Menu

European Markets Lift Amid French Political Uncertainty

European shares saw a marginal rise on Monday amidst looming political shifts in France. French PM Francois Bayrou faces a no-confidence vote as France's economy struggles with debt. Oil prices and stocks rose, while Ryanair and ASML faced contrasting stock movements due to market ratings and acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:56 IST
European Markets Lift Amid French Political Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an eventful week for Europe, regional shares gained slightly on Monday, driven by uncertainties in France's political arena. This comes as French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is poised to lose a no-confidence vote.

The continent's second-largest economy grapples with mounting debt as France prepares for several credit ratings reviews. The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.33% to 551 points at 0708 GMT, with France's CAC 40 index rising 0.4%.

Markets have started positively, yet French stocks lag the STOXX index due to rising bond yields. Lucrative oil and gas stocks rose by 1.2%, correlating with a 1.8% increase in crude oil prices. Globally, Ryanair shares dropped 2% after a Goldman Sachs downgrade, while shares of ASML increased by 0.7% in response to its acquisition news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Arrested for Targeting BJP MLA with Objectionable Comments

Man Arrested for Targeting BJP MLA with Objectionable Comments

 India
2
ADB and ACWA Power Launch $51m Wind and Battery Energy Project in Uzbekistan

ADB and ACWA Power Launch $51m Wind and Battery Energy Project in Uzbekistan

 Uzbekistan
3
Final Phase of Highway Restoration: Reopening Jammu-Srinagar Link

Final Phase of Highway Restoration: Reopening Jammu-Srinagar Link

 India
4
Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown

Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025