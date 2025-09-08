Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Courier Heist, Recovers Stolen Mobile Phones

Delhi Police have arrested four men involved in the theft of 385 mobile phones worth approximately Rs 30 lakh. The operation, involving extensive CCTV analysis and tip-offs, led to the recovery of 376 phones. Key players in the heist have been nabbed, and efforts to retrieve the remaining items continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have resolved a high-stakes courier theft, recovering a substantial haul of mobile phones. The operation culminated in the arrest of four individuals and the retrieval of 376 phones, with a value pegged at roughly Rs 30 lakh.

The investigation began with an E-FIR filed at PS Karol Bagh last Friday. The complaint was lodged by a mobile trader from Siwan, Bihar, who reported that his expected consignment of 385 phones had arrived as boxes filled with waste paper. This alarming discrepancy set the alarm bells ringing, prompting swift police action.

Following comprehensive CCTV footage review and strategic tip-offs, police conducted a raid in Beadonpura. This led to the apprehension of two brothers, Vikas and Abhishek Singh, and subsequently, Chetan Jha. While most of the phones have been recovered, efforts are still underway to trace more suspects and remaining stolen goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

