Russia and China Negotiate Russian Bond Placement in Chinese Market

Russia and China are discussing the launch of Russian corporate bonds in China's market. The initiative, reported by RIA via Russia's finance ministry, highlights interest from key Russian companies, such as Rosatom and Gazprom, in issuing yuan-denominated 'panda' bonds to strengthen economic ties.

Updated: 08-09-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:51 IST
In an effort to deepen economic ties, Russia and China are negotiating the placement of Russian corporate bonds within the Chinese market, according to a report from Russia's RIA news agency.

Interest has been expressed by Russian issuers, including major entities like Rosatom and Gazprom, in launching yuan-denominated 'panda' bonds. This move signals a shift towards broadening their financial frameworks.

The finance ministry of Russia emphasized the appeal of the Chinese market for Russian companies looking to expand their bond portfolios, thereby ensuring stability and growth amidst fluctuating global markets.

