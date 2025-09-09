Union Ministers Vote in Vice Presidential Election Amid Strengthening NDA Alliance

On Tuesday, key figures in Indian politics, including Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju, participated in the Vice Presidential election by casting their votes in Parliament. Joining them was Union Health Minister JP Nadda, marking the robust presence of the NDA coalition.

Chirag Paswan vocalized his support for NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan, suggesting that the opposition may see defections in favor of the NDA. He emphasized that the NDA's unity and strategic planning will continue through the impending Bihar Assembly elections.

The election also saw active participation from influential leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and several key NDA ministers including Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari. As voting concluded, the anticipation for the result heightened, with the count scheduled for later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)