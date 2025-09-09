Left Menu

ISRO's Bold Space Ambitions: Chandrayaan Goals and Beyond

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan revealed ambitious plans including Chandrayaan 4 and 5, a space station by 2035, and a manned moon landing by 2040. The Venus Orbiter Mission is also in the pipeline, all aimed at propelling India's space program to global prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:23 IST
ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant announcement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V. Narayanan disclosed upcoming projects that aim to drastically elevate India's standing in space exploration. These include full-scale missions such as Chandrayaan 4 and 5, aligning with efforts to significantly increase satellite launches within three years.

Narayanan confirmed that components of India's first space station will enter orbit by 2023, anticipating its full completion by 2035. Preparations for Gaganyaan, India's indigenous human spaceflight program, are advancing, with uncrewed tests slated for this year and a crewed mission planned for early 2027.

Further burgeoning India's space ventures, the chairman announced the initiation of the Venus Orbiter Mission, foreseeing a moon landing by 2040. These efforts are expected to position India as a peer among leading global space programs by that year. The country's future roadmap also includes the development of a Next Generation Launcher upon Prime Minister's approval.

