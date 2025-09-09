Left Menu

Haryana's Agricultural Revamp: Modern Tech Meets Indigenous Fairs

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana announced the promotion of indigenous fairs and the adoption of new technologies in agriculture. A service fortnight from September 17 to October 2 aims to address farmer's issues, especially those impacted by floods. The government plans to establish India's largest horticulture market in Ganaur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:32 IST
In an ambitious push to modernize and elevate the agricultural landscape, Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana has announced an initiative to promote indigenous fairs within the state. This initiative aims to disseminate information on organic farming and the latest agricultural technologies.

Rana emphasized a collaborative effort involving all departments to boost indigenous products, which he believes will significantly fortify the country's economy. As part of ongoing efforts, he highlighted an upcoming 'Sewa Pakhwada' or service fortnight, scheduled from September 17 to October 2, during which leaders and farmers will engage in dialogue to address issues faced by the agricultural community.

Key projects are also underway, including the establishment of India's largest horticulture market in Ganaur, Sonipat. With an estimated cost of Rs 2,595 crore and nearly half completed, this market is poised to transform Haryana's produce capacity and infrastructure. Rana underscored the influence of recent foreign trips in shaping these initiatives.

