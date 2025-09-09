Left Menu

Mysterious Explosion Rocks Doha

An unexplained explosion occurred in Doha, Qatar, leading to visible smoke on the horizon, as shown in social media footage. Although Al Jazeera, a state-funded broadcaster, confirmed the explosion, no immediate insight was provided. Qatari officials have yet to comment on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Qatar

An explosion reverberated through Doha, Qatar's capital, on Tuesday, leaving bystanders and officials puzzled about what caused the blast.

Social media users shared footage of smoke rising into the sky, sparking widespread speculation. The incident has drawn significant local and international attention.

Despite acknowledgment from Al Jazeera, the state-funded news outlet, details remain scant as officials in Qatar have not yet provided a statement or answered queries about the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

