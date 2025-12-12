Delhi Government Boosts Public Image with Verified Social Media and Nodal Officers

In a strategic move to enhance its public image, the Delhi government has initiated measures to verify social media handles for all departments. This was announced by Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma during a meeting with senior officials, emphasizing a collaborative approach to digital visibility.

Among the directives, each department must appoint a nodal officer to oversee media interactions and ensure effective communication of government initiatives. These officers will be pivotal in promoting positive departmental activities and mitigating misinformation.

The Directorate of Information Technology will support these outreach efforts, ensuring the amplification of government achievements. Before-and-after project photos and responsive action to public grievances will further enhance transparency and public trust.

