SEBI Revamps Co-Investment Rules for AIFs to Boost Flexibility

SEBI has introduced flexible measures for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to enhance their operational ease. This move allows AIFs to offer co-investment opportunities within the AIF structure, utilizing separate CIV schemes. This aims to streamline investments while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced new measures on Tuesday, providing significant flexibility for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to offer co-investment opportunities within their frameworks. Effective immediately, these changes are designed to simplify operations for AIFs.

Co-investment in AIF terminology refers to allowing investors to make additional investments in unlisted securities, where the AIF is also investing. These opportunities are available to investors meeting specific criteria like minimum commitment size and strategic value. SEBI's amendment allows Category I and II AIFs to offer co-investment through a separate Co-Investment Scheme (CIV scheme) within the AIF guidelines, in addition to the existing Portfolio Management Services (PMS) route.

The CIV scheme, overseen by Category I or II AIF managers, is governed by conditions including detailed placement memoranda outlining terms and regulatory frameworks. Each scheme maintains separate financial accounts, and co-investment limits are set to ensure compliance. The move is expected to enhance the ease of doing business without compromising on regulatory standards, according to SEBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

