IndiGo, SpiceJet Suspend Kathmandu Flights Amid Escalating Unrest
Amid escalating protests in Nepal over a government-imposed social media ban, IndiGo and SpiceJet have suspended flights to Kathmandu. The protests demand the end of corruption and increased accountability. Curfews and prohibitory orders are in effect, as President Paudel seeks a peaceful resolution amidst ongoing unrest and economic challenges.
In light of the prolonged civil unrest in Nepal, both IndiGo Airlines and SpiceJet have suspended their operations to and from Kathmandu. IndiGo has halted flights until 6 p.m. on September 10, offering flexible rebooking options. SpiceJet, too, has canceled September 10 flights due to intensifying protests.
The unrest, sparked by a controversial social media ban aimed at curbing tax evasion and cybersecurity threats, has evolved into a broader movement demanding governmental transparency and the abolition of entrenched corruption. The Gen Z-led protests, which began on September 8, have resulted in at least 19 deaths and widespread injuries, prompting stringent curfews in major cities.
In response, the Nepali Army has issued prohibitory orders and continues to enforce a nationwide curfew. President Ram Chandra Paudel is pursuing dialogue with the protestors, following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, in hopes of reaching a peaceful resolution amidst Nepal's dire economic situation, exacerbated by massive youth emigration.
