IndiGo, SpiceJet Suspend Kathmandu Flights Amid Escalating Unrest

In light of the prolonged civil unrest in Nepal, both IndiGo Airlines and SpiceJet have suspended their operations to and from Kathmandu. IndiGo has halted flights until 6 p.m. on September 10, offering flexible rebooking options. SpiceJet, too, has canceled September 10 flights due to intensifying protests.

The unrest, sparked by a controversial social media ban aimed at curbing tax evasion and cybersecurity threats, has evolved into a broader movement demanding governmental transparency and the abolition of entrenched corruption. The Gen Z-led protests, which began on September 8, have resulted in at least 19 deaths and widespread injuries, prompting stringent curfews in major cities.

In response, the Nepali Army has issued prohibitory orders and continues to enforce a nationwide curfew. President Ram Chandra Paudel is pursuing dialogue with the protestors, following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, in hopes of reaching a peaceful resolution amidst Nepal's dire economic situation, exacerbated by massive youth emigration.

