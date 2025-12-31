Left Menu

France's Bold Move: Social Media Ban for Under-15s

France plans to ban children under 15 from accessing social media platforms and prohibit mobile phone use in high schools starting September 2026. This follows concerns about online harms among minors, with President Macron pushing for similar regulations across the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France is taking decisive steps to regulate minors' access to social media, planning a ban for children under 15 beginning in September 2026, local reports revealed on Wednesday. This move highlights growing concerns about the negative impact of online exposure on young people.

President Emmanuel Macron, signaling the urgency of the issue, may announce these measures during his New Year's Eve national address. His administration aims to submit draft legislation in January, aiming to extend existing mobile phone bans in primary and middle schools to high schools, further reinforcing restrictions.

The proposed measures align with international trends, as Macron advocates for European Union-wide regulations. Many countries are similarly contemplating age-related social media controls to address rising mental health issues among the youth, driven by excessive online activity.

