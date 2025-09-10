Sub-Saharan School Meals Surge: A Commitment to Education

Governments in sub-Saharan Africa have successfully provided school meals to around 20 million more children over the past two years, according to the World Food Programme (WFP). This achievement highlights a transition from foreign aid reliance to an increased focus on education and public investment.

The region experienced a significant surge in school feeding programs, rising by nearly a third to 87 million in 2024. Nations such as Ethiopia, Rwanda, Madagascar, and Chad have significantly increased their contributions, with a sixfold increase in support. The WFP reports that this investment reflects the recognition of school meals as a critical component of children's education and health.

While this marks progress, challenges remain. Millions of children in low-income nations like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, and South Sudan still lack access to school meals. The report underscores the need for continued donor support and highlights the economic benefits for local farmers engaged in supplying school feeding programs.

