Sub-Saharan School Meals Surge: A Commitment to Education
Sub-Saharan Africa governments have provided school meals to an additional 20 million children, demonstrating a shift from foreign aid dependency to investing in education. This initiative, led by countries like Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Chad, boosts local economies. However, many children still lack access to such programs.
Governments in sub-Saharan Africa have successfully provided school meals to around 20 million more children over the past two years, according to the World Food Programme (WFP). This achievement highlights a transition from foreign aid reliance to an increased focus on education and public investment.
The region experienced a significant surge in school feeding programs, rising by nearly a third to 87 million in 2024. Nations such as Ethiopia, Rwanda, Madagascar, and Chad have significantly increased their contributions, with a sixfold increase in support. The WFP reports that this investment reflects the recognition of school meals as a critical component of children's education and health.
While this marks progress, challenges remain. Millions of children in low-income nations like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, and South Sudan still lack access to school meals. The report underscores the need for continued donor support and highlights the economic benefits for local farmers engaged in supplying school feeding programs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Temporarily Upholds Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze
Revamping Children's Health: The New U.S. Strategy
Supreme Court Halts Trump's Foreign Aid Withholding Plan
Chief Justice Roberts keeps in place Trump funding freeze that threatens nearly USD 5 billion in foreign aid, reports AP.
Supreme Court's Temporary Block on Foreign Aid Spending