DGHS Stands Firm: 'Dr' Title Restricted to Medical Practitioners

In a decisive move, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has reaffirmed its position that the prefix 'Dr' is reserved exclusively for registered medical practitioners, excluding physiotherapists from using the title. The directive, currently under scrutiny, aims to clarify professional titles and adhere to existing medical regulations, official sources said Wednesday.

Dr. Sunita Sharma of the DGHS conveyed in a letter to Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), that the committee had reinforced physiotherapists are not entitled to use 'Dr' under any circumstances. Recommendations were made to consider more accurate titles for physiotherapy graduates and postgraduates to prevent public confusion.

The directive has received pushback from various organizations, including the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR). Yet, the DGHS maintains its stance, backed by a legal opinion adhering to the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916, reiterating that misuse of the 'Dr' title could result in legal action, a measure previously adopted by the Council in 2004.

(With inputs from agencies.)