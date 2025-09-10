Left Menu

DGHS Stands Firm: 'Dr' Title Restricted to Medical Practitioners

A directive by the DGHS reinforces that only registered medical practitioners may use the 'Dr' prefix, excluding physiotherapists. The decision, backed by legal opinion, aims to prevent ambiguity and uphold regulations laid out by the Paramedical and Physiotherapy Central Council Bill and the Indian Medical Degrees Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:19 IST
DGHS Stands Firm: 'Dr' Title Restricted to Medical Practitioners
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has reaffirmed its position that the prefix 'Dr' is reserved exclusively for registered medical practitioners, excluding physiotherapists from using the title. The directive, currently under scrutiny, aims to clarify professional titles and adhere to existing medical regulations, official sources said Wednesday.

Dr. Sunita Sharma of the DGHS conveyed in a letter to Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), that the committee had reinforced physiotherapists are not entitled to use 'Dr' under any circumstances. Recommendations were made to consider more accurate titles for physiotherapy graduates and postgraduates to prevent public confusion.

The directive has received pushback from various organizations, including the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR). Yet, the DGHS maintains its stance, backed by a legal opinion adhering to the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916, reiterating that misuse of the 'Dr' title could result in legal action, a measure previously adopted by the Council in 2004.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Shifts Stance, Proposes Sanctions Against Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Shifts Stance, Proposes Sanctions Against Isra...

 Belgium
2
India's Dominating Spin Attack Stuns UAE in Asia Cup Opener

India's Dominating Spin Attack Stuns UAE in Asia Cup Opener

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tripura CM Advocates for New Criminal Laws for Swift Justice

Tripura CM Advocates for New Criminal Laws for Swift Justice

 India
4
NATO's Unmanned Challenge: Drone Incursions in Polish Airspace

NATO's Unmanned Challenge: Drone Incursions in Polish Airspace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025