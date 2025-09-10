Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentences in High-Profile Bihar Journalist Murder Case

A CBI court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, handed life sentences to three individuals for the murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan. The case, taken over by the CBI in 2016, culminated with convictions for Rohit Kumar Soni, Vijay Kumar Gupta, and Sonu Kumar Gupta. Compensation for the victim's family was also ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:01 IST
Representational Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark verdict, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 1.5 lakh on the convicts, namely Rohit Kumar Soni, Vijay Kumar Gupta, and Sonu Kumar Gupta.

The CBI had registered the case on September 15, 2016, following a request from the Bihar Government and approval by the Government of India. The case was initially filed at Siwan Police Station under multiple sections, including 302 and 120-B of the IPC, as well as the Arms Act, against unidentified persons.

Ranjan, a news reporter, was killed on May 13, 2016, leading to the CBI's involvement. The investigation culminated in December 2016 with charge sheets filed against several accused, including high-profile names. Although some proceedings were affected by unforeseen events, the verdict marks a significant milestone in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

