Justice Served: Life Sentences in High-Profile Bihar Journalist Murder Case

In a landmark verdict, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 1.5 lakh on the convicts, namely Rohit Kumar Soni, Vijay Kumar Gupta, and Sonu Kumar Gupta.

The CBI had registered the case on September 15, 2016, following a request from the Bihar Government and approval by the Government of India. The case was initially filed at Siwan Police Station under multiple sections, including 302 and 120-B of the IPC, as well as the Arms Act, against unidentified persons.

Ranjan, a news reporter, was killed on May 13, 2016, leading to the CBI's involvement. The investigation culminated in December 2016 with charge sheets filed against several accused, including high-profile names. Although some proceedings were affected by unforeseen events, the verdict marks a significant milestone in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)