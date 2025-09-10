Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Assures Stranded Tourists in Nepal Amid Ongoing Protests and Healthcare Crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ensures tourists stuck in Nepal will be safely returned as protests intensify. With a rising death toll from violent demonstrations against a social media ban, Nepal faces a healthcare crisis, treating over a thousand injured. Hospitals remain on high alert.

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, assured tourists trapped in Nepal that the state is vigilantly monitoring the situation and plans to facilitate their safe return soon. Urging those stranded to remain patient, she emphasized the seriousness with which her administration is addressing the issue.

The turmoil in Nepal escalated on September 8 as thousands, primarily young Nepalis, protested against the former KP Sharma Oli government's social media ban, enacted supposedly to combat fake news. Rights groups condemned it as censorship. Amid broader grievances over economic stagnation and endemic corruption, the protests turned deadly.

Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population confirmed the protest-related death toll had reached 30 as of Wednesday evening. With 1,033 injuries nationwide, hospitals are overwhelmed, caring for hundreds. Emergency services have been deployed, with directives issued for medical facilities to maintain high preparedness levels amid a spike in caseloads. Nearly 30 hospitals are actively treating affected patients.

