Euro Zone Bonds Unchanged as ECB Decision Looms

Euro zone government bond yields remained relatively stable on Thursday as investors approached the European Central Bank's policy announcement with caution. Key U.S. economic data expected later may influence market projections.

The ECB is anticipated to maintain steady rates, with President Christine Lagarde expected to provide limited guidance amid uncertainty from U.S. tariffs. Upcoming U.S. inflation data could alter the Federal Reserve's policy expectations, especially following last week's poor jobs report.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, a euro zone benchmark, dipped slightly to 2.65%, having previously hit a peak of 2.80% last week. Meanwhile, market predictions include a 68% likelihood of a 25-bps ECB rate cut by June 2026, with a year-end deposit rate forecasted at roughly 1.9%.

