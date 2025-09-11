Tibetan Exiled Parliamentarians Urge Peace Amid Nepal Protests

The Tibetan Parliament-in-exile has voiced concerns regarding escalating violence in Nepal amid anti-corruption protests led by Generation Z. They are urging political leaders to address public grievances promptly. Dolma Tsering, deputy speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, highlighted concerns about the safety of Tibetan settlements in the region.

"It's alarming," Tsering told ANI, noting the security implications for Tibetan communities and Nepal's general populace. She condemned the recent violence that involved assaults on officials and the arson of government facilities, emphasizing, "Violence won't solve anything. Destroying democratic structures harms everyone, especially taxpayers."

Other exiled parliamentarians expressed solidarity with Nepalese protestors, calling for peace and dialogue. Thubten Gyatso urged leaders to prioritize conversation instead of chaos, while Thubten Wangchen reflected on the unexpected turmoil, criticizing the Nepal government for neglecting public welfare. The uprising follows a social media ban, triggering unrest across major cities with casualties reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)