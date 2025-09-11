Left Menu

Tragic Family Dispute Leads to Shocking Deaths in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Beed district, a man named Jayram Borade allegedly committed suicide after hanging his three-year-old daughter. The incident, reportedly driven by a family dispute, unfolded as Borade's body was discovered in Imampur village, with his daughter's body located 12 kilometers away.

In a tragic incident fueled by a domestic dispute, a man allegedly took his own life after hanging his three-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Beed district. The local authorities revealed the alarming details of this shocking case.

The body of Jayram Borade was recovered in Imampur village after he had left home with his young daughter. Despite initial efforts to locate the missing child, her body was discovered 12 kilometers from his, further compounding the community's anguish.

Police are investigating the case, with initial findings pointing towards a family disagreement as the possible catalyst for this devastating outcome.

