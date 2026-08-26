Six Chinese nationals among seven killed in Russian gas plant fire

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 11:12 IST
Six Chinese nationals among seven killed in Russian gas plant fire

Six ‌Chinese nationals were killed and nine more are missing after a fire broke out at a gas chemical complex in Russia's far eastern Amur region, the ‌plant said on Wednesday. A total of seven people died and 152 people ‌were treated for injures, including 36 who were rushed to hospitals, the plant said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday, was extinguished, it added. An ⁠emergency ​services plane had ⁠arrived to transport the injured to other hospitals in Russia.

The complex, which bills itself as ⁠one of the world's largest polyethylene and polypropylene producers, is a joint project of Russian ​company Sibur and Chinese oil and gas company Sinopec. It has ⁠yet to begin operations and was preparing for production start. Russia frequently relies on foreign labour, ⁠including workers ​from China, for the construction of large industrial and infrastructure projects.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it was investigating the incident as a potential breach of ⁠industrial safety regulations and was working to establish the cause of the fire. The ⁠Amur Gas ⁠Chemical Complex is expected to produce 2.3 million metric tons of polyethylene and 400,000 tons of polypropylene per year.

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka 83-2 after India enforce follow-on

Cricket-Sri Lanka 83-2 after India enforce follow-on

Global
2
Japan and IDB Group Expand Health and Infrastructure Partnership

Japan and IDB Group Expand Health and Infrastructure Partnership

Japan
3
Nepal flash flood washes away villages, damages roads, power projects

Nepal flash flood washes away villages, damages roads, power projects

Global
4
"This is IIT Delhi protest, not JNU, DU": Student Saksham opposes politicisation of MSc student's death

"This is IIT Delhi protest, not JNU, DU": Student Saksham opposes politicisa...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Farms to Healthy Diets: ADB Reframes Asia’s $40 Billion Food Systems Investment Drive

From Migration to Climate Resilience: How Remittances Are Reshaping Kyrgyz Household Survival

From Climate Risk to Growth: ADB Maps New Investment Strategy for Pakistan’s Agribusiness Sector

When Energy Becomes an Economic Risk, Growth Takes Different Paths

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026