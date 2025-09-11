Court Dismisses Complaint Against Sonia Gandhi as Legally Unfounded

In a recent legal proceeding, the Rouse Avenue Court has dismissed a criminal complaint filed against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The court labeled the plea as being legally unfounded, lacking substantial evidence, and outside its jurisdictional authority.

Presiding over the case, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya highlighted that the complaint was an attempt to urge the court to assume jurisdiction it did not possess under the law. The complaint was heavily reliant on uncertified photocopies of the 1980 electoral rolls, which the judge stated amounted to misusing the legal system by presenting a non-criminal issue as a criminal one.

Emphasizing constitutional provisions, the court noted that matters of citizenship and electoral rolls fall within the purview of the Central Government and the Election Commission of India. Attempting to resolve such issues in a criminal court, it said, would contravene constitutional limits and infringe upon Articles 11 and 329. The complaint, filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, alleged that Sonia Gandhi's name appeared in electoral rolls before her Indian citizenship in 1983, accusing her of fraud and forgery. The court dismissed the complaint outright, condemning it as an abuse of legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)