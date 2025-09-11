Left Menu

Amid Nepal Turmoil, AIUDF Calls for Swift Resolution

AIUDF leader Rafiqul Islam expresses deep concern over ongoing unrest in Nepal, urging peaceful leadership selection. He warns of the severe impact on citizens if not resolved quickly. Protests against corruption have turned violent, with heavy casualties reported, emphasizing a regional worry, especially for neighboring nations.

AIUDF leader Rafiqul Islam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid escalating unrest in Nepal, AIUDF leader Rafiqul Islam has voiced profound concerns, urging citizens to peacefully elect their leaders. He stressed that prolonged unrest could significantly affect ordinary citizens if not swiftly addressed.

In an interview with ANI, Islam highlighted the critical situation, emphasizing its implications for neighboring countries, including India. He pointed to the potential leadership of Sushila Karki, a former Chief Justice of Nepal's Supreme Court, noting her legal expertise, though her candidacy remains unconfirmed.

The recent turmoil echoes past events in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Islam noted, delivering a potent message about the dangers of corruption. Protests against institutionalized corruption have turned violent, resulting in heavy casualties, with the unrest fueled by repression, including social media bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

