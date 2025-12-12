Left Menu

Nepal's Gen Z Movement Sparks Political Change and Significant Loss

The Gen Z movement in Nepal resulted in the fall of the K P Sharma Oli-led government. According to a government report, the two-day movement led to damage valued at Rs 84.45 billion and caused 77 deaths. The report also highlighted extensive damage to public and private properties.

The Gen Z movement in Nepal has significantly impacted the country's political landscape, leading to the collapse of the K P Sharma Oli-led government. A government report disclosed extensive damage worth Rs 84.45 billion and 77 fatalities during the two-day movement on September 8 and 9.

The data was presented to Prime Minister Sushila Karki and the Cabinet at a meeting in Singha Durbar. The report detailed the extent of damage across all seven provinces, affecting 54 out of 77 districts and 262 local units. It highlighted that public infrastructure reconstruction would require substantial effort and resources.

Injuries totaled 2,429, with the movement significantly affecting individuals between ages 13 and 28. The report outlined damage to 2,168 government entities and 2,671 buildings, amounting to Rs 39.31 billion. Additionally, damages totaled Rs 12.93 billion for 12,659 vehicles, impacting both government and private sectors.

