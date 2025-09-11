Left Menu

Infosys Unveils its Largest Share Buyback Program Ever

Infosys has announced its largest-ever share buyback program, valued at Rs 18,000 crore. The buyback will involve purchasing shares at a premium, marking a new chapter in the company's strategic financial moves. This follows a series of previous buybacks in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:20 IST
Infosys Unveils its Largest Share Buyback Program Ever
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys, a giant in IT services, has revealed plans for its largest-ever share buyback program, amounting to Rs 18,000 crore. This decision was approved by the board and is expected to influence investors positively.

The company intends to buy 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares at a face value of Rs 5 each, a transaction representing up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital. The buyback price is set at Rs 1,800 per share, reflecting a premium of approximately 19 per cent over Thursday's closing price on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

This marks another major milestone in Infosys's financial strategies, following past buybacks, including the most recent Rs 9,300 crore buyback in 2022. The company aims to leverage its robust financial position, with a reported free cash flow of USD 884 million by June 2025, to benefit shareholders through this substantial buyback initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

 India
2
Pink Urinals Initiative: Addressing Women's Needs in Old Delhi

Pink Urinals Initiative: Addressing Women's Needs in Old Delhi

 India
3
Tension Flares in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Tension Flares in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

 India
4
Unearthing Silent Slaughter: Illegal Cattle Killing Sparks Outrage in Bhatkal

Unearthing Silent Slaughter: Illegal Cattle Killing Sparks Outrage in Bhatka...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025