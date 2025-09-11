Infosys Unveils its Largest Share Buyback Program Ever

Infosys, a giant in IT services, has revealed plans for its largest-ever share buyback program, amounting to Rs 18,000 crore. This decision was approved by the board and is expected to influence investors positively.

The company intends to buy 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares at a face value of Rs 5 each, a transaction representing up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital. The buyback price is set at Rs 1,800 per share, reflecting a premium of approximately 19 per cent over Thursday's closing price on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

This marks another major milestone in Infosys's financial strategies, following past buybacks, including the most recent Rs 9,300 crore buyback in 2022. The company aims to leverage its robust financial position, with a reported free cash flow of USD 884 million by June 2025, to benefit shareholders through this substantial buyback initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)