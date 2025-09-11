Left Menu

Hyderabad Heist: Police Nab Jewel Thieves, Recover Rs 1.5 Crore Loot

The Saifabad Police and CCS Hyderabad arrested two men involved in a servant theft, recovering 850 grams of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore. The theft at Vijay Shankar Lal Jewellers occurred on September 5. The suspects, both Mumbai residents, were caught on September 11 near Nampally Railway Station.

In a major breakthrough, the Saifabad Police along with CCS Hyderabad captured two individuals accused of a significant jewellery theft, reclaiming an estimated Rs 1.5 crore in precious ornaments. The arrest comes days after the theft at Vijay Shankar Lal Jewellers in Basheerbagh, which was reported on September 7, 2025.

The suspects, Ronak Chadawa, a marketing executive, and Mohd Hasnain Habiya, a student, were apprehended near Nampally Railway Station on September 11. Both resided in Mumbai and were implicated through mounting evidence gathered during the investigation.

Chadawa reportedly endured substantial financial losses in IPL betting, prompting the plan to rob his employer's shop, aided by his co-conspirator Habiya. The duo's scheme was foiled under the adept leadership of K. Shilpavalli, IPS, DCP Central Zone, with the support of a dedicated team of officers, ensuring the culprits were brought to justice swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

