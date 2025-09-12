Gold Inches Closer to Historic Highs Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold prices witnessed a significant rise on Friday, climbing Rs 572 to reach near record levels of Rs 1,09,553 per 10 grams in the domestic futures market. The surge is a reflection of a strong global trend and firm investor demand, according to data from the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The most traded October delivery on MCX noted an increase of 0.52 percent with a business turnover of 16,533 lots. Meanwhile, December delivery futures also saw a remarkable advance, further solidifying the bullish sentiment amongst investors.

The escalation in gold prices was bolstered by expectations of persistent loose US monetary policy due to steady inflation and a weakening labor market. Furthermore, geopolitical tensions over US and G7 allies' actions concerning India and China, as well as conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, have heightened the safe-haven demand for gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)