L'Oréal Eyes Acquisition of Iconic Armani Brand

The renowned French cosmetics company L'Oreal is poised to explore the acquisition of the iconic Armani fashion brand, following a significant directive from Giorgio Armani's will.

The testament places L'Oreal at the forefront as a potential buyer of the fashion house founded by Armani half a century ago.

Priority for the sale is also extended to other industry giants such as LVMH and EssilorLuxottica, as well as any group considered to hold an equivalent stature in the luxury market.

(With inputs from agencies.)