L'Oréal Eyes Acquisition of Iconic Armani Brand
L'Oreal is considering acquiring the Armani fashion brand following a recent will by Giorgio Armani. The will suggests that L'Oreal, LVMH, EssilorLuxottica, or another similar leading company be given priority for the purchase.
Updated: 12-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:11 IST
The renowned French cosmetics company L'Oreal is poised to explore the acquisition of the iconic Armani fashion brand, following a significant directive from Giorgio Armani's will.
The testament places L'Oreal at the forefront as a potential buyer of the fashion house founded by Armani half a century ago.
Priority for the sale is also extended to other industry giants such as LVMH and EssilorLuxottica, as well as any group considered to hold an equivalent stature in the luxury market.
