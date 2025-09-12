L’Oreal Eyes Giorgio Armani Stake
French cosmetics giant L'Oreal has been named as a potential buyer for a stake in the Giorgio Armani fashion brand, according to the designer's will. The document prioritizes a sale of the brand stake to industry leaders like L'Oreal, LVMH, or EssilorLuxottica.
French cosmetics powerhouse L'Oreal is exploring a possible acquisition after being named in Giorgio Armani's will as a prospective buyer for a stake in the iconic fashion brand. This development comes as the brand marks its 50th anniversary.
Giorgio Armani's will designates L'Oreal, along with luxury goods giant LVMH and eyewear leader EssilorLuxottica, as preferred buyers, marking these industry titans as first in line for a potential sale.
The move represents a significant opportunity for L'Oreal to expand its portfolio with a prestigious fashion brand, underlining its standing in the luxury beauty industry.
