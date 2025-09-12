K V Kamath Highlights Caution in Retail Banking Amidst Fintech Surge

In a critical advisory at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry event, K V Kamath, seasoned veteran and current non-executive chairman of Jio Financial Services, urged banks to exercise caution with their retail exposures. He emphasized the potential for portfolio imbalances, particularly with unsecured loans, which could severely impact balance sheets.

Kamath highlighted the growing influence of fintechs, noting their role in extending credit to those with lower scores, amplifying risks in the expanding retail lending segment. Despite enthusiasm in the market, Kamath strongly advised vigilance to prevent bad debt accumulation, citing concerns from recent Sebi data on significant investor losses.

He also discussed the shifting dynamics in corporate financing and expressed optimism about domestic investments in equity markets. Moreover, Kamath stressed the importance of a 'growth runway' for sustained economic prosperity, referencing the experiences of Japan and China.