Markets React to Inflation Expectations Amid Fed Meeting Anticipation

MSCI's global equities index made slight gains on Friday after setting a record the previous session, while U.S. Treasury yields saw a rebound. The University of Michigan reported lower U.S. consumer sentiment for a second month, highlighting concerns about business conditions and inflation risks.

Wall Street showed mixed results as major indexes reacted to anticipated Fed rate cuts, despite disappointing jobs data. Investors are keenly awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statements for indications of future monetary policy decisions.

Elsewhere, currencies shifted with the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen gaining strength. Oil prices rose following tensions in Russia, and gold marked another weekly gain, hinting at persistent economic uncertainties.

