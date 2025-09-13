Empowering Madhya Pradesh Women: Swayamshree's Path to Lakhpati Didis

The Swayamshree programme in Madhya Pradesh has been a transformative initiative, empowering over 3.8 lakh women to aspire beyond traditional roles and become 'Lakhpati Didis', according to an official statement. This effort is a joint venture involving the Reliance Foundation, the Gates Foundation, and the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MPSRLM).

MPSRLM CEO Harshika Singh highlighted the collaboration's success, stating that women have been organized into self-help groups, producer collectives, and federations. Reliance Foundation's Chief of Women Empowerment, N Deepthi Reddy, emphasized the mission to empower rural women entrepreneurs across India through scalable models that enhance women's agency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Lakhpati Didis' has received strong support from the Swayamshree programme. By working alongside State Rural Livelihood Missions and grassroots partners, the initiative seeks to provide sustainable income opportunities, aiming to reach 10 lakh women across Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Odisha. The Bhopal Conclave has further reinforced discussions on scaling successful practices for women's economic empowerment.

