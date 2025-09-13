Left Menu

Silo Collapse at Bharat Coking Coal Limited: A Narrow Escape

A 100-foot-tall silo collapsed at Bharat Coking Coal Limited in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district. The incident trapped a worker who was later rescued. An investigation is underway. The silos, constructed six to seven years ago and operated by an outsourced company, suddenly collapsed on Friday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:31 IST
Silo Collapse at Bharat Coking Coal Limited: A Narrow Escape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident at Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, a 100-foot-tall silo collapsed, prompting an immediate rescue operation. The collapse occurred late Friday night, trapping a worker beneath the debris, who was successfully rescued.

The incident took place at the Madhuban washery under BCCL Block-2, with Baghmara sub-divisional police officer Purushottam Kumar Singh confirming the details. An investigation into the cause of the collapse has been announced by BCCL officials.

Baghmara MLA Shatrughan Mahato inspected the site, noting the unexpected collapse of the silo at the entrance, which served two additional silos. The silos, managed by an outsourced company, have been in operation for approximately six to seven years.

TRENDING

1
Skybridge Ventures Acquires Stake in India Home Loan Ltd

Skybridge Ventures Acquires Stake in India Home Loan Ltd

 India
2
Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

 India
3
Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

 Nepal
4
IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025