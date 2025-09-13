Silo Collapse at Bharat Coking Coal Limited: A Narrow Escape

In a startling incident at Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, a 100-foot-tall silo collapsed, prompting an immediate rescue operation. The collapse occurred late Friday night, trapping a worker beneath the debris, who was successfully rescued.

The incident took place at the Madhuban washery under BCCL Block-2, with Baghmara sub-divisional police officer Purushottam Kumar Singh confirming the details. An investigation into the cause of the collapse has been announced by BCCL officials.

Baghmara MLA Shatrughan Mahato inspected the site, noting the unexpected collapse of the silo at the entrance, which served two additional silos. The silos, managed by an outsourced company, have been in operation for approximately six to seven years.